Prince Philip’s Car Crash Investigated By Police After Mother And Baby Are Rushed To Hospital

Police are investigating the car crash involving Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip, as well as a mother and her 10-month-old baby, on Thursday. The road accident happened near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk at around 2:45 p.m., and despite the fact the Land Rover the Duke of Edinburgh was driving ended up overturning, he left the scene uninjured. According to the Daily Mail, he managed to walk over to the other vehicle and ask if everyone else was “all right.”

An eyewitness pulled the 97-year-old from the wreckage of his car and said the Prince had told police officers that he had been “dazzled by the sun” just moments before the collision, which involved a Kia that carried a 28-year-old woman and her baby, as well as another woman, 45. The latter was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken arm and an injured knee, but the baby got away safe and sound.

Norfolk Police department is investigating the crash just as they would with any other traffic accident, which means they will probably interrogate Prince Philip once he has fully recovered. After the collision, Philip was seen by a doctor, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. However, driving offence lawyer Nick Freeman said that the Duke can be at risk of being prosecuted for driving without due care and attention, a charge he may be able to dodge if he surrenders his driving license. Prince Charles himself has previously expressed his discontentment regarding the fact that his father still insists on driving at his age.

The car accident also raises questions about the security practices in place, as there was no royal protection officer in the car with the Prince at the time of the crash. However, it’s been reported that the royal security team was actually following in another vehicle behind Philip’s.

The first people on the scene, a couple who were driving past the road where the accident happened, said they found the Duke “conscious” but “very shaken and shocked,” and they helped him out of the car through the sunroof.

“He [Philip] wasn’t rude. He was very shaken and he went and asked: ‘Is everyone else alright?’ He’s a very brave man. He didn’t make a big fuss about it,” Roy Warne, 75, said.

“I saw the Duke’s car careering, tumbling across the road – it ended up on the other side, having rolled right over. It was an astonishing escape for everyone. People could have been killed. The impact was enormous,” he added.