Pregnant Carrie Underwood Photographed During Rare Public Appearance Days Before Due Date

Carrie was spotted out and about amid her impending due date.

Carrie Underwood still appears to be waiting for her second baby boy to arrive. The pregnant country star was spotted out and about this week in a new photo shared to Instagram while spending time with some up and coming musicians as fans continue to eagerly anticipate the announcement that she and husband Mike Fisher have welcomed their second child together.

Though Underwood has been keeping a pretty low profile ever since she co-hosted and performed at the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley in November, she was photographed this week posing with fans and fellow country singers Lance Curtis and Lawson Caughron.

Curtis shared the sweet photo with the star on his Instagram account on January 17, where he appeared to suggest that the “Love Wins” singer took some time out of her busy schedule ahead of the birth of her second child to impart some wisdom.

“Look who Lawson Caughron and I got to visit with! Shout out to Carrie Underwood!!!!!” he captioned the snap. “She is extremely nice and such a down to earth Young lady! She’s just as Gorgeous in person as she is on TV!! Thank you Carrie for setting such a great example for everyone else!!”

He also added the hashtag #MusicCity, suggesting the photo was taken in Nashville, Tennessee, near where Underwood lives with her family.

Though Underwood’s body couldn’t be seen in the snap, she was smiling from ear to ear as she posed with the up and coming country music artists. The latest sighting appears to suggest that she’s not welcomed her second child into the world just yet after People reported that she and Mike announced they were expecting their second baby back in August.

“CU is still very pregnant!” one fan wrote on Twitter after the latest sighting. “Wishing her some good sleep & praying for continued health in the coming days as I’m sure baby fisher is not far away from making his grand entrance!”

A second Twitter user added in response to the snap, “Guess she’s still pregnant.”

It’s thought that the former American Idol winner could be ready to give birth to her second baby boy any day now.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Though Carrie and husband Mike haven’t publicly confirmed the due date, Taylor Dye of the country duo Maddie & Tae told Us Weekly last year that the baby is due sometime in January. Maddie & Tae will be hitting the road with the star for her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” starting this March.

The latest sighting this week comes a few weeks after the pregnant star was last seen out and about as she jokingly apologized for being “swollen and huge” after another fan spotted her doing some Christmas shopping in December.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Carrie sweetly snapped a photo with a fan as she searched for a few last minute gifts during a trip to the mall and then shared a sweet social media exchange with the fan after they posted the photo online.

“I’m just sorry I’m swollen and huge and we were surrounded by underwear!,” Underwood joked in response to the fan sharing the snap back in December, which appeared to have been taken inside a Victoria’s Secret store in Tennessee. “Hope you got some good Christmas shopping done!”

More recently, the Inquisitr reported that the singer was showing off her baby bump and her seriously toned legs in newly released snaps as she performed as part of a tribute to Elvis Presley.

Daily Mail shared snaps of Carrie looking stunning as she performed in a black sparkly mini-dress alongside a slew of other stars, including Blake Shelton, Jennifer Lopez, and Shawn Mendes.