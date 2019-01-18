‘The Conners’ Finale Promo Teases ‘A Big Return’ For A Familiar Character

The season finale of the 'Roseanne' spinoff will deliver something big.

The Conners is going out with a bang, and it sounds like it could be due to a Big Bang Theory alum. A new promo for the ABC sitcom, first posted by E! News, teases a “big return” on next Tuesday’s finale episode, “We Continue to Truck,” as Darlene (Sara Gilbert) opens the door to find someone from her past standing there.

“You think you can just come in here and I’m gonna drop everything?!” The Conners daughter says to the mystery returnee.

The arrival of the “big return” also comes as Darlene as it a crossroads in her personal life. On last week’s The Conners episode, “Don’t Shoot the Piano Teacher,” Darlene’s boss-turned-boyfriend, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), invited her and her two kids to move in with him as he relocates his magazine business to Chicago. That makes it seem as though David, Darlene’s ex (played by Johnny Galecki), could be the person who shows up to throw a wrench into her plans.

While Johnny Galecki has not yet been announced as an official guest star for The Conners finale episode, the synopsis for “We Continue to Truck” posted by The Futon Critic reads: “As Darlene grapples with a life-changing offer from Ben, an unexpected conversation with David turns her world even more upside down. Relationship problems lead Jackie to the bottom of the bottle at the last place she remembers being truly happy. Becky’s hopes of a happily ever after with Emilio are jeopardized when Dan delivers alarming news.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

Indeed, the finale promo also shows Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) revealing that her deadbeat boyfriend Peter (Matthew Broderick) cheated on her.

Photos for the promo, posted by ABC, show Becky (Lecy Goranson) dealing with her unexpected pregnancy. The eldest Conner kid is seen strolling through the park with the father of her child, Emilio (Rene Rosado), and even kissing him.

With so much going on in The Conner s finale, it sounds nearly impossible that everything will be wrapped up in a 22-minute sitcom episode. Fans will likely be left with cliffhangers, and, as of yet, The Conners has not officially been renewed for a second season.

According to Deadline, ABC is reportedly interested in a second season of the Roseanne spinoff and negotiations are underway with the core cast for a 13-episode Season 2, which would be an increase from the 11- episode first season.

The Conners finale, “We Continue to Truck,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.