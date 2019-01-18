‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, January 21: Thorne Realizes His Marriage Is Flawed

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 21, reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will find himself in a predicament, as the recently married man will uncover old wounds while watching his wife Katie Logan (Heather Tom) interact with another man, per She Knows Soaps.

Bill and Will have been mending their relationship. While it wasn’t too long ago that the little boy could not even spend the evening with his dad before he demanded that Bill call Katie to pick him up, now Will cannot spend enough time with his father and drops by whenever he wants to. Will even recently confided in his dad about the girl trouble that he was experiencing. As for Bill, he has really stepped up and made Will his most important priority.

However, it seems as if the boy is seeking more than just one-on-one time with his father. He recently asked Katie if she still loves Bill and told his father that he missed being a family. He tried to tell his dad that although Thorne was a nice guy, he still wanted his family back. When Bill dropped him off at his house, he asked Katie and Thorne if Bill could stay for dinner and they agreed to his request.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that while they are having dinner Thorne will begin to notice that his wife has changed. When they got married, she didn’t want Bill to share custody with her and took him to court. Thorne assumed that he would play the role of the father in Will’s life. However, since Bill has stepped up, he finds himself increasingly sidelined.

As Thorne watches Bill, Katie, and Will enjoy dinner he will feel like an outsider. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that when he proposed to Katie he was looking for a second chance at having a family. He had lost both his wife and daughter and wanted to experience family life again.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thorne will think about the special connection that he shared with Darla Forrester (Schae Harrison). Darla put Thorne first and was absolutely devoted to him and their daughter, Aly, who also passed away.

It’s only a matter of time before Thorne airs his feelings to Katie. Although Katie may be sensitive to Thorne’s feelings, she also has to protect her son’s relationship with his father.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.