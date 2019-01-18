Sofia Richie Reportedly Hoping Scott Disick Will Propose On Valentine’s Day

Sofia Richie is hoping that her boyfriend Scott Disick is planning to propose to her on Valentine’s Day this year. The model, who has been dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for over a year, is said to be waiting eagerly for her man to get down on one knee and pop the question.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia and Scott haven’t talked much about their Valentine’s Day plans. However, Richie is said to be hoping that Disick will whisk her away for a romantic getaway, where the couple can be alone and relax and possibly even get engaged.

“Sofia hasn’t discussed any Valentine’s Day plans with Scott yet because that’s not really her style, but she secretly hopes that he’s planning a romantic surprise for her,” an insider told the outlet.

However, although Sofia is said to love receiving expensive gifts, and a huge diamond engagement ring would be at the top of the list, what she reportedly really wants is some quality time with the man that she loves.

“As nice as it would be to receive extravagant and lavish gifts, it’s more meaningful to Sofia to spend quality time alone with Scott. Sofia would love to enjoy a weekend getaway with Scott for a few days somewhere exotic or on a beach to get away from it all and just relax,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, is said to be a little put off by the idea of Disick and Richie possibly getting engaged in the near future. The reality star is said to be apprehensive about Scott and Sofia tying the knot, which would make the model the step-mother to her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Kourtney is freaked out about the idea of Scott proposing to Sofia. The closer Kourtney, Sofia and Scott have all become [close] over the holidays, the more Kourtney realizes how in love Scott is with Sofia and that a proposal could be right around the corner,” a source stated.

Earlier this week, Kourtney appeared with her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about the rumors of her allegedly freaking out over Scott and Sofia’s possible engagement.

When Cohen asked her what her reaction would be if the pair did get engaged, Kardashian simply said she would congratulate them on the happy occasion.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick, and possibly his relationship with Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.