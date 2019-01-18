‘Riverdale’ Cast Will Take On ‘Heathers: The Musical’ In March Episode

In 2018, the students in the Riverdale High Drama Department staged Carrie: The Musical. For 2019, Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all of their friends are going to take on another Broadway show based on a movie — Heathers: The Musical.

Fans of The CW’s hit show Riverdale can look forward to seeing the production in the episode airing on Wednesday, March 20, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is big fun, with great roles for the Riverdale kids,” explained the show’s executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Heathers is a dark tale in which one high school’s popular students get more than their just due after bullying and being mean to some of the uncool kids. It features murder, suicide, and a bomb.

The movie, which came out in 1989, famously starred Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and Shannen Doherty.

A musical based on the film was in development for years before premiering in Los Angeles in 2013. It debuted off-Broadway in 2014 and has since been staged all over the world.

Last year, a Heathers television series aired on the Paramount Network. However, the show was shrouded in controversy because of its violent content, especially in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

In the Riverdale version of Heathers: The Musical, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) will serve as the director and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) is heading up security — something that is heavily needed in their unfortunate town.

As for the cast, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is playing Heather Chandler, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is Heather McNamara, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is Heather Duke, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) is Veronica Sawyer, Sweet Pea (Jordan Connor) is Jason “J.D.” Dean, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is Kurt Kelly, Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is Ram Sweeney, Peaches ‘N Cream (Bernadette Beck) is Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Evelyn Evernever (Zoe De Grand Maison) is Ms. Fleming, and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is Betty Finn.

It is not currently known which songs from the musical will be performed in the Riverdale episode, but they have plenty to choose from, including those with humorous titles such as “Freeze Your Brain,” “Dead Girl Walking,” “Prom or Hell?,” “Kindergarten Boyfriend,” and “I Am Damaged.”

Riverdale, which is currently in its third season, airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW.