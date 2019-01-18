‘Teen Mom OG’ Renewed For Another Season Per ‘The Ashley’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently premiered on MTV, but some fans may wonder if the girls from Teen Mom OG will be back on their screens. According to a new report from the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, contracts were finally signed last week.

On the last season of the show, it was unclear whether or not Amber Portwood would return for another season. On the reunion special as well as the “Backstage Pass” special, Amber expressed that she felt she had been treated differently from her co-stars and considered quitting the show.

A behind-the-scenes source revealed to the Ashley, “Amber was the last to sign her contract. She actually didn’t sign on officially until last week. She was really the only one who was holding out.”

The source revealed that Amber’s boyfriend and father of her son will be back for the new season as well. Last week, a source told Radar Online that Amber had changed her mind about not wanting to quit the show.

An insider told the site, “She had second thoughts about leaving. She now wants to stay with the MTV family and share her story. Because of the fans, and her ten year history on the show, she doesn’t want to leave abruptly.”

Fans met Amber on 16 and Pregnant back in 2009. She and her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley worked hard to make their relationship work for their daughter Leah, but the two eventually split. After serving time in prison, Amber has turned her life around and is doing well. Fans have enjoyed watching her on the show since its return after a brief hiatus.

Amber, along with the Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, will return along with Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd who were added to the show after Farrah Abraham’s firing in 2018. The Ashley noted that she is unsure if Ryan Edwards or his wife Mackenzie will return for the new season.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will return to MTV. It is also important to note that none of the cast members have spoken out about a possible new season just yet. It is also unclear what the new season will show.

For the time being, fans can catch up with Teen Mom 2 which is airing Season 9 of the show. Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus all returned for the new season and fans are busy catching up with them.