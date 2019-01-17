Dorit Kemsley’s House Still Hasn’t Sold, Get Details About The Latest Price Drop

The home was initially listed for nearly $13 million.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley are struggling to sell their Beverly Hills home.

Following last week’s episode of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, which featured the couple attempting to sell their 8,679-square-foot home for just under $10 million, an All About the Real Housewives report has confirmed the home is now on the market for $7.9 million.

According to the report, the Kemsleys initially listed the home in August 2017 for a whopping $12.75 million. However, after failing to sell the home for several months, they opted for a big price reduction of nearly $2 million.

At the same time, the couple enlisted the help of the realtor husband of Dorit’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, to sell the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home.

Realtors James Harris and David Parnes, of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, then became involved with the listing and after failing to garner a quick sell, they convinced PK to drop his asking price to $8.995. Although the couple received one offer of $7.45 million and a counteroffer of $7.7 million, it wasn’t enough for PK and he declined.

“We will sell this house at $8.5 million. That’s the price. Take it or leave it. I know what you’re doing. You’re trying to work me down and you’re wasting your time. I want you to get me the price that you said you’d get me,” he told the realtors during the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles episode.

While PK thought he would do his realtors a favor and save them some time by contacting the potential buyer’s broker and attempting to strike up his own deal, it didn’t work out and ultimately, it was believed that him doing so killed the deal.

Either way, PK seemed unbothered and said, “I’m not desperate to sell.”

Although PK claimed he wasn’t “desperate” to sell the home he and Dorit currently share, he ultimately came down $2 million from the price he had agreed to have Harris and Parnes sell it for last year, and the home is now listed for about $5 million less than he was originally hoping to get.

Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s home is currently being sold by realtor Myra Nourmand, which means Mauricio Umansky and his company, The Agency, where James Harris and David Parnes work, have been completely removed from the listing despite their strong ties to the family.

