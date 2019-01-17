Reese Witherspoon Trolls Her Kids On Instagram: ‘Go Clean Your Dirty Room’

Reese Witherspoon is fluent in social media.

Earlier today, the mother of three posted a photo that she had taken from her Snapchat account onto her Instagram account to teach her kids a valuable lesson about doing their chores. In the image, Witherspoon can be seen wearing a silly filter that makes her look like a deer. The look comes complete with two ears and a button brown nose and Witherspoon can also be seen donning a pair of reading glasses.

The actress leans her hand against her head and makes a half smile in the photo. The banner on the photo reads “Go clean your dirty room,” and in the caption of the image, Reese explains to fans that this is the way she needs to talk to her teenagers on Snapchat.

Witherspoon did not specifically mention which one of her children needed to tidy up but she does have two teenagers in her house — 19-year-old Ava and 15-year-old Deacon. Those two children are Reese’s from her previous marriage with Ryan Phillipe and she also shares 6-year-old Tennessee with her current husband, Jim Toth.

Followers of Witherspoon have really enjoyed Reese’s most recent Instagram post and it has earned her a lot of attention. In addition to 49,000 comments, the image has also earned the actress 790 plus comments. Some fans chimed in to share similar stories of their own teenagers while countless others told Reese that she seems to be a cool mom.

“Oh, I’ll have to try this method because the others surely don’t work,” one follower wrote.

“So glad I’m not the only one!”

“Can we discuss being moms over wine… I could use it lol,” another joked.

It’s easy to see that Witherspoon is really close with her children and feels that it is okay to troll them on social media. And as the Inquisitr recently shared, the mother of three recently wowed fans as she posed with her mother Betty and her daughter, Ava.

The trio appear in the February issue of Vogue and one photo from the spread shows the three beautiful ladies posing together on a beach. In the snapshot, Betty stands in the middle of her daughter and granddaughter as she looks into the camera. The three ladies all wear their blonde locks slicked back for the family photo and Reese and Ava almost look like they could be sisters.

Reese can be seen next on the second season of the hit HBO show Big Little Lies, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.