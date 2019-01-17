Is Former ‘RHONJ’ Star Dina Manzo Married To David Cantin? She Confirms Miscarriages On Instagram

Dina Manzo is living in California with her longtime partner.

Dina Manzo recently told a fan on Instagram that she is “maybe” married to longtime partner David Cantin but according to a new report, the couple has been married for at least several months.

On January 17, Radar Online revealed that the former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member listed her last name as “Cantin” when she and Cantin bought a $2.3 million home in Los Angeles in April of last year.

As fans may recall, Manzo, 46, moved to Malibu, California with Cantin, 39, in 2015 after quitting her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and in August 2018, she confirmed she and Cantin were engaged.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Manzo told host Jeff Lewis, formerly of Flipping Out, that her wedding would be “small” and fans wouldn’t get a confirmation about the nuptials until they already took place.

During the same interview, Manzo admitted that she and Cantin had actually gotten engaged at least three times.

“We’ve always been engaged,” she said. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

She then gushed about her romance with Cantin and said their entire life is a “honeymoon.”

“We don’t do a lot of traveling, but we are definitely in the honeymoon phase.”

Now, it appears Manzo and Cantin were already married at the time of her statements.

Weeks ago on Instagram, Dina Manzo sadly revealed that her neighborhood had been vastly damaged in the wildfires of Southern California.

She then traveled with David Cantin to Aspen, California, where they enjoyed time as a family with her two oldest kids.

“I felt really uncomfortable going on a trip while everyone in my area is suffering so much. But as I previously posted, we had this getaway planned long ago and I need to learn balance. I tend to become consumed with the pain of others and that’s not healthy for anyone,” she said during the trip. “The cold weather in Aspen was healing in a way, so crisp and clearing. I spent the full moon on my terrace (in just a robe) embracing ( & eating) the snowfall.”

Also on Instagram, Manzo recently answered a question from a fan, who wanted to know if she wishes she’d had more children.

“Sometimes,” she replied, according to a report from OK! Magazine. “I recently lost a few pregnancies but God is in charge not me.”