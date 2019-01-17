‘This Is Us’ Cast Has Rare Table Read For ‘Intense’ Episode That Will Blow Fans Away

The 15th episode of the third season will feature an extended scene filmed in 'almost real time.'

This Is Us fans will only have to wait a few weeks for what could be one of the biggest scenes of the season. Show creator Dan Fogelman recently took to Twitter to reveal that the cast of the NBC drama gathered for their first table read since “The Game Plan,” the fifth episode of the show ‘s first season more than two years ago.

“Episode so intense that our cast called for it,” Fogelman revealed of the upcoming show. “These guys are not messing around right now.”

In a new interview with Glamour, This Is Us showrunner Isaac Aptaker confirmed that series star Sterling K. Brown “rallied the troops” to get everyone together for the table read for the 15th episode of the season. Aptaker said the script, penned by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, features a scene which has all of the This Is Us main characters in one space in almost real time.

“It’s almost an extended version of that season two, episode 11 rehab family scene we did last year…When Sterling first read the script, he was so excited that he said, ‘Guys, we have to read this through together so we can all hear it out loud before we start.’ We hadn’t done that since the fifth episode of season one, since it’s so impossible with our production schedule to get everyone in the same place at the same time. But we made it happen.”

Just had our first table read since the 5th episode of season one. Episode so intense that our cast called for it. These guys are not messing around right now. Back on the air tomorrow!!!#ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/GNH29REBJ5 — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 15, 2019

Aptaker describes the still-untitled episode as “a special one,” and revealed that it takes place in the present with all of the adult siblings and Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

“It’s a bunch of amazing actors thrown into a situation, and they’re just going to act their faces off,” the This Is Us showrunner said, adding that the episode can be described as intense and shocking.

This Is Us fans may recall last season’s powerful, 12-minute scene which showed the Pearson family “comparing baggage” during Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) rehab stay in the episode “The Fifth Wheel.” At the time, Dan Fogelman described the scene, which featured the Big Three actors and matriarch Mandy Moore, as an emotional one.

“We find Kevin in rehab and the family has arrived to hash things out in a therapy session,” Fogelman told Deadline last year. “It’s very loaded.”

You can some of the memorable This Is Us scene below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.