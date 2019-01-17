Stassi Schroeder Believes Her Boyfriend Is ‘The One,’ What Is She Saying About Getting Engaged?

Could this 'Pump Rules' couple be next to walk down the aisle?

Stassi Schroeder opened up about her love life during an appearance with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night.

Weeks after she and boyfriend Beau Clark made their official debut as a couple on the Bravo TV reality series, Schroeder was asked if marriage was in the cards.

“Everything’s in the cards and I don’t even care about the order,” the 30-year-old revealed during the Watch What Happens Live: After Show.

As for the moment in which she realized Clark was “The One,” Schroeder said she didn’t know what the exact moment was but noticed that something “just, like, switched.”

Following the revelation, Schroeder’s longtime best friend and co-star, Katie Maloney, suggested the moment may have come “after one of [Stassi’s] first meltdowns.” As Vanderpump Rules viewers saw last week, Schroeder suffered a meltdown at her birthday party and after leaving the event early, she sent tons of text messages to Clark’s phone and left several voicemails, one of which accused him of ignoring her.

“Yeah and he accepted me for me,” Schroeder said after her relationship post-meltdown. “That was actually [it], yeah.”

On this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, fans watched as Schroeder apologized to Clark for her behavior.

Last month, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark spent time in her hometown of New Orleans, where they enjoyed the holidays with Schroeder’s family.

While Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark aren’t yet engaged, the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in November that she and Clark would “probably” be the next Vanderpump Rules couple to engaged. Schroeder then explained why she was so sure he is “The One.”

“I can just be myself [with him],” Schroeder shared. “Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I’ve really never had that, which is kinda sad, I guess. But, I have it now.”

Also during the interview, Schroeder revealed it was her close friends who set her up with boyfriend Clark.

“You know what, I should have listened to my friends when they’re like, ‘We want to introduce you to who we think you should date.’ Finally, I listened to them — after 10 years — and they did, and it worked out,” she explained.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.