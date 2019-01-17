Gwen Stefani Posts The Most Hilarious Blake Shelton Throwback Photo

Gwen shared a snap of her boyfriend looking pretty different on her Instagram page.

Gwen Stefani is poking a little fun at Blake Shelton with an old photo of her country star boyfriend shared on her Instagram account this week. The former The Voice coach posted a throwback photo of her man on the social media site for National Hat Day on January 15 which showed the musician looking pretty different with a very distinctive hair do.

The snap posted to Stefani’s account showed Shelton sporting hair much longer that the smart and slicked back look fans are used to seeing today, with unkempt brunette curls flowing down to his shoulders.

The “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer smiled for the camera in the snap while sporting a beige cowboy hat on his head.

The photo was actually first shared by Blake’s Tennessee restaurant and music venue Ole Red, and then reposted by Gwen.

The mom of three posted it to her account this week with the original words which read, “@blakeshelton in a cowboy hat. you’re welcome. #nationalhatday.”

Gwen then shared her own thoughts on the pretty unique throwback look, adding on to the original caption by writing, “Thank u @olerednashville @oleredtish gx.”

Shelton hasn’t publicly revealed his thoughts on his girlfriend sharing the photo from his past, though fans haven’t kept quite so quiet when it comes to seeing the singer with long hair.

“This is amazing,” one fan wrote in response to the snap alongside two crying laughing emojis, while another wrote, “I’m laughing my a** off! So funny..yet so him!!”

A third commented on Blake’s hair by writing, “Those curls though.”

Stefani’s playful jab comes shortly after the pop star opened up about her relationship with Shelton in a December interview with NBC’s Today, where she admitted that despite all the rumors of an engagement that have plagued their relationship since they first got together, they’re not feeling the pressure to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“There is zero pressure,” Gwen said when asked about a possible engagement being on the horizon for herself and her boyfriend, who she first started dating in 2015 after she split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and he split from former wife Miranda Lambert.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life,” Stefani continued of their relationship on the morning show. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

Gossip Cop also recently confirmed that an engagement probably won’t be coming in the very near future after several tabloid reports claimed this week that they could soon be heading down the aisle and Blake may be about to get down on one knee.

Speaking to the outlet, a spokesperson shut down all the recent speculation, admitting that the immediate engagement talk for Blake and Gwen in the media is “not true.”