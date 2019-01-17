Margot Robbie Says That She Hates Being Asked When She Is Going To Start Having Babies

Margot Robbie wants to make one thing very clear — she does not have babies on the brain.

Since her career first began, the actress has probably taken part in thousands of interviews. But ever since she tied the knot to filmmaker Tom Ackerley back in 2016, there is one question that the press keeps asking her that is really starting to get under her skin. During a recent sit-down with Radio Times, Fox News shares that the actress wants people to stop asking her when she and her husband are having children.

“I got married [to film-maker Tom Ackerley, in 2016], and the first question in almost every interview is: ‘Babies? When are you having one? I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

She also shared similar thoughts on her role as Elizabeth I of England in her recent film Mary Queen of Scots, again sharing that she doesn’t appreciate the pressure that Elizabeth received when it came to producing an heir.

“It made me really angry,” Robbie confessed. “How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?”

And this is not the first time that Robbie has talked about the fact that she isn’t yet ready to have children of her own. As the Inquisitr shared in November, Margot talked about life as a married woman, calling it the “most fun ever.” She also shared that being married and having a husband just makes her want to be a better person.

But the actress made it clear that she is not ready to take the plunge into motherhood just yet, even citing that she can barely even handle her two dogs. As Robbie explained in the interview, her husband recently brought home a puppy from an animal shelter on his trip home from the airport.

This is in addition to their 2-year-old dog, who Robbie says still acts like a puppy. The actress suggested that they just foster the dog for a week — but her husband insisted that they keep the pooch.

“My husband’s saying, ‘No! We’re keeping her,’ and I’m saying, ‘We absolutely cannot and if anything, you are now cementing in my mind that we cannot have kids. I can’t cope with two puppies, let alone children!'”

Perhaps down the road, there will be little ones for Margot and Tom but for now, fans will just have to wait – and stop asking her when it’s going to happen.