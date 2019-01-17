Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Second Marriage Will Be In Los Angeles And The Guest List Includes Kylie Jenner

The couple sent out their third set of save the date cards.

Rumors about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s big plans for a second wedding have been floating for weeks, and yesterday we learned that the couple is getting close to making it happen, but details on the forthcoming nuptials were scarce. Now, TMZ dropped the news that the big event will be in Los Angeles and it will feature at least a few A-list stars.

The couple was originally married in a surprise courthouse ceremony in September, but the Biebers wanted to have a bigger event with their friends and family. Apparently, the pair was planning on having a second ceremony on the East Coast, where most of their family is located, but they decided they wanted to celebrate somewhere a little warmer.

The second ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 1 – not February 28th and previously reported – to coincide with Bieber’s 25th birthday so that he can be a “married man” by his next birthday. Technically, he is already married, of course, but it sounds like the couple wants to have a “religious affair” this time around.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source said of the first wedding. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

Save the date cards have gone out, and apparently, this is the third batch of them, but a source says that this time they are sticking to the plan.

One A-list couple has already received their invites: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Earlier this week, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that they would like to have a small wedding, but things could expand.

“They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

Another source told Hollywood Life that the plan is to make a big wedding and birthday combination of the whole weekend, but that things will likely be low-key.

“The plan is for it to be an intimate but celebratory affair with close family and friends attending. It’s not going to be a celeb-filled situation and though many know the date of everything they haven’t been told anything else on theme or location,” the source said.

Reportedly, dancers are currently rehearsing for the big day and DJ Tay James is slated to perform at the event.

As far as their marriage goes, friends close the couple say that they are doing well and that the 22-year-old model is even inspiring Bieber to write new music.