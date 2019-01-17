Pregnant Carrie Underwood Shows Of Her Baby Bump & Amazing Legs In A Black Mini-Dress On Stage

Carrie proudly revealed her growing bump and her amazing legs in newly released photos.

Carrie Underwood may be expecting her second child any day now, but that hasn’t stopping her from showing off her amazing legs during her pregnancy in photos shared this week from her appearance at a tribute show for Elvis Presley, which is set to air next month. Daily Mail published the newly released photos from the taping of the NBC special on January 17, where the pregnant country star was proudly flaunting her stems and her growing bump.

The snaps, which were taken when the event was filmed, showed Underwood belting out one of the legendary musicians hits into the microphone for the TV event, titled Elvis All-Star Tribute, which is set to pay tribute to Elvis’s 1968 comeback special.

The site reports that the pregnant singer joined forces with Yolanda Adams for a Gospel medley set to air on the show, which will feature the songs “How Great Thou Art”, “He Touched Me” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Underwood’s growing bump could be seen peeking through her black sequin mini-dress, which stretched up high to her neck and also featured a fun waterfall design on both sleeves while her toned legs were on full display.

And despite expecting her second child with Mike Fisher, the stunning “Love Wins” singer also kept things glam with a pair of sky-high black heels as she sparkled on the stage.

The newly published snaps come as Carrie’s been enjoying some downtime recently as she prepares to become a mom for the second time.

The star’s been keeping a pretty low profile ever since she co-hosted the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley back in November, though she did keep fans updated on how she spent the Holidays at home with her family last month.

As the Inquisitr reported, Carrie was showing off a very big baby bump in an adorable family photo shared by her husband over the festive period. The sweet snap showed herself, Fisher, their 3-year-old son Isaiah and their two dogs all posing together in front of the Christmas tree in matching red onesies.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The group all smiled for the camera as they spend the Christmas season together, with the retired NHL star sharing a sweet message for his followers in the caption.

“Merry Christmas!! The best day of the year calls for family onesies!!” he wrote. “Happy birthday Jesus!!”

Underwood also got in on the photo sharing action on her own social media account of the Holidays.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The Inquisitr shared that Carrie posted the sweetest snap of her 3-year-old resting on her bare baby bump as they cuddled up together to watch festive movies.

Underwood herself has never officially publicly confirmed the due date of her second child, a baby boy, though Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae – who are serving as the support act for the singer’s upcoming 2019 Cry Pretty 360 Tour – told Us Weekly that the baby is due sometime this month.