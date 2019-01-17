Nina Dobrev Says She Still Friends With Ex Ian Somerhalder

Nina Dobrev and her former Vampire Diaries co-star, Ian Somehalder, were once one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. However, after years of dating, the couple called it quits and Ian quickly moved on to Twilight actress, Nikki Reed.

According to E! News, following Nina and Ian’s split, there were tons of rumors circulating that the pair were feuding, and that Nikki’s presence on set was causing major problems for the show, which Dobrev ultimately left.

Now, Dobrev is setting the record straight on her current relationship with Somerhalder and his wife, Reed, following all of the gossip and alleged drama. During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked Nina about her friendship with Ian and Nikki.

“Do you see Ian, and now that he’s married, is it weird that you are friends with both him and his wife?” the fan asked Nina. “I don’t think that’s weird at all. That’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?” Dobrev answered back.

“I think that they have a beautiful baby. They are happy—and so am I. What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that,” Nina added of her current friendship and relationship status with Ian and Nikki.

Meanwhile, Nina also dished about her real feelings on how The Vampire Diaries ended. Although she left the show in Season 6, she did return for Season 8 in order to close out her character’s storyline, and the actress claims that she loved the way the series wrapped everything up.

“I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending]—for me it was great, because I got to go back and be a part of the finale, say goodbye and pay homage to the characters. So, I was really happy with it, for sure,” Dobrev stated.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, claims that she also took something from the set of the show, but she didn’t want to reveal what piece of memorabilia she now displays in her home, adding that the show’s writer and executive producer lives very close to her, and she wouldn’t want anyone to come and take away her little souvenir.

Although Dobrev started her career by appearing on the hit Canadian teen drama, Degrassi, she is best known for her role as Elena Gilbert on TVD. However, she has also appeared in films such as Lets Be Cops and Flatliners.

Fans can currently see Nina Dobrev in her new CBS comedy series, Fam.