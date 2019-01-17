Meghan Markle Could Return To Acting After Receiving This Royal Role

Meghan Markle could personally benefit from one of her new patronages. Last week, it was announced that the National Theatre would be backed by the Duchess of Sussex, in addition to the The Association of Commonwealth Universities, women’s support charity Smart Works, and pet charity Mayhew. Given Markle’s previous acting career, leading royal historian Robert Lacey believes that the Theatre could reconnect her with show business, according to People.

The National Theatre fell under Queen Elizabeth’s domain for 45 years. It is no coincidence that she chose to pass the role to the newest royal, Lacey explained.

“It is a canny and shrewd [assignment] on the Queen’s part,” he said. “If Meghan is ever missing the excitement of acting, this will put her back in touch with show business in a very creative way. It is tailor-made for her and she will throw herself into it.”

In addition to supporting the Theatre, Lacey thinks the 37-year-old Duchess may even “get involved in productions” or direct a show.

“It’s not out of the question that we’d see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day,” Lacey said.

The Theatre is known for creating new productions based on current social issues, which Markle could be of assistance with given her history of activism. In her time as a star on Suits, the actress became a global ambassador for World Vision, an advocate for UN women, and a counselor for U.K.-based charity One Young World, CNBC reported.

We are honoured to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex has become our Royal Patron. We would like to thank The Queen, our previous Royal Patron, for Her Majesty’s unwavering support and service to the National Theatre. More: https://t.co/OH8Ng5ub8d pic.twitter.com/tssGhhx17o — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) January 10, 2019

Even before that, Markle was already speaking out against sexism at age 11. At the UN Women’s 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing event in 2015, before she joined the royal family, Markle explained that she protested a sexist television commercial in elementary school.

“I remember feeling shocked and angry…So I told my dad what had happened, and he encouraged me to write letters,” she explained.

After writing to U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton, TV journalist Linda Ellerbee, attorney Gloria Allred, and the soap manufacturer that produced the ad, she learned that the commercial would be changed.

Markle’s patronages reflect her strong support of animal welfare, the arts, education, and women’s rights.

A return to acting could already be on Markle’s mind, as it was recently rumored that the producers of Suits would like the pregnant Duchess to return to her role as Rachel Zane for a less-than-two-minute cameo. As payment, a large sum of money could be donated to a charity of Markle or Prince Harry’s choice, according to Express.