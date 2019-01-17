‘Vikings’ Season 5 Episode 19 Preview: The Sons Of Ragnar Lothbrok Battle To Survive

As 'Vikings' races towards the Season 5 finale, death follows hot on its heels.

With next week’s episode of History Channel’s Vikings the penultimate episode before the Season 5 finale, fans are looking forward to things really heating up. So, what can they expect to see in Episode 19 of Vikings?

According to History Channel, the synopsis for Episode 19 (titled “What Happens in the Cave”) is as follows.

“Ubbe is forced into hand-to-hand combat. Floki reaches new depths and is met by a shocking sight. Bjorn sets off for Scandinavia with an old rival.”

Already, viewers knew from Episode 18 of Vikings that Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) would have to face King Frodo (Gavan O Connor Duffy) in single combat after the king refused an offer of land in East Anglia. Moving forward into the penultimate episode of Season 5 of Vikings, viewers will likely discover the outcome of this combat.

As the Inquisitr‘s recap of Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5 revealed, after shunning humans, Floki discovered a cave in Iceland. Episode 19 appears to delve further into what he finds there.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Ubbe’s brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), sets off for Kattegat with King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) and it is likely this is the “old rival” that the synopsis is referring to. The trailer for Episode 19 of Vikings expands on this further.

In the trailer, Bjorn is shown in combat with King Harald after a disagreement over making deals with Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen).

As for Ivar, it is revealed in the trailer that he has finally confronted Freydis (Alicia Agneson) about whether her son is really his.

In addition to Bjorn’s battle, Ubbe’s conflict with King Frodo is also shown.

“This is a battle to the death,” Frodo says in the trailer for Episode 19 of Vikings.

At one point in the trailer, Ubbe is seen lying on the ground, bloody and potentially defeated. As Carter Matt points out, fans can likely expect plenty of death in the penultimate episode of Season 5 of Vikings. So, this would be as good a place as any to take out a character. However, as to whether that will be the loss of another son of Ragnar Lothbrok is yet to be seen.

The new Vikings trailer for Episode 19 also shows Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) and Olaf the Stout (Steve Berkoff) approaching what appears to be Kattegat. So, it seems possible that the Season 5 finale episode could culminate in another battle for Kattegat.

You can view the clip for Episode 19 of Vikings Season 5 below.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, January 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.