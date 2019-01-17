Comedian Chelsea Handler Slams President Trump And His Supporters

Handler called the president an errant toddler.

Known for her unabashedly straightforward way of speaking, comedian and actress Chelsea Handler recently tweeted her disgust with President Donald Trump and the border wall he insists on building.

Handler hosted the saucy late night talk show Chelsea Lately on the E! network for seven years and hosted her own talk show Chelsea on Netflix. In 2012, Time named Handler one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In October 2017, the star cited the 2018 elections as a factor in her decision to end her Netflix show Chelsea, she told Fox News.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” she said at the time.

When President Donald Trump tweeted about the “massive humanitarian crisis” looming at the U.S.-Mexico border, he infuriated Handler.

“We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their ‘vacations’ and get back to work,” Trump tweeted. “I am in the White House ready to sign!”

Handler had a quick retort.

This is your Republican Party. https://t.co/faORSVUbzh — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 15, 2019

“You are the humanitarian crisis. If we could wrap you in cement, put you in a wall, we’d all be a lot safer. Stain on humanity,” Handler replied.

The comedian could not restrain herself in reproaching the president’s behavior after becoming fed up with the government shutdown and people not being paid while working.

“Watching our president behave like an errant toddler depriving people of their basic necessities—people who are supposed to be protected by our government—should warm his supporters’ hearts. Does it? Do you guys enjoy watching people suffer? For a large slab of cement?” Handler tweeted.

Many federal employees are not receiving paychecks, but are required to report for work, including TSA workers and air traffic controllers, something that has angered Handler and many others, including those employees.

Handler tends to be “very outspoken” on social media regarding her opinion of Trump, Fox News reported.

“We now have a President who is starving his constituents and a political party that is backing him and agrees the government should be closed while citizens work for free. Is it getting any clearer?” she tweeted recently.

She then shared a photo of herself standing in a medical marijuana facility with an interesting comment.

“How I’ve managed to get through this administration,” she tweeted.