Don’t Worry, A Real Season 8 Trailer For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Coming, According To Show’s Producers

But it might take as long as winter took to arrive in the epic fantasy series.

While the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is still a few months away (88 days to be precise), fans are wondering when new footage of Season 8 will appear prior to the premiere date. While a new trailer was recently dropped, this footage is not actually from the final season of the hit epic fantasy series. So, still, fans wait and hope that there will be new footage before Season 8 drops in April.

While there are some fans who speculate that there will not be a new Season 8 trailer for Game of Thrones, the show’s producers, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, have said that a new trailer is coming.

This is despite also saying that they wished trailers didn’t exist.

“I wish there were no trailers,” Dan Weiss recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I just want somebody to say, ‘Trust me, go see this.'”

And it is possible HBO could get away without releasing a trailer for the final series of Game of Thrones. After all, considering the hype that already surrounds the fantasy series, there really isn’t a need to promote the show in the same way other series are promoted ahead of their premiere dates.

When asked if they would forego a Season 8 trailer for Game of Thrones, Weiss admits that a trailer is likely for the final season.

“We went and saw Ready Player One with our kids and they played the Westworld trailer and it looked great,” Weiss said. “And we’re like, ‘Ah, we should do that.'”

While it may seem like no new footage has emerged for the final season of Game of Thrones, as Entertainment Weekly points out, there has been one tiny snippet of new footage for Season 8 which has been released by HBO.

The footage was released in a promo for HBO’s series returning in 2019. In the clip, a meeting between Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is shown.

“Winterfell is yours, your Grace,” Sansa says to Daenerys.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is standing next to Daenerys in the teaser clip.

Of course, the other clip for the final season of Game of Thrones has new footage. But as previously reported by the Inquisitr, this footage is stylized and not from the upcoming season.

So, it seems like fans will just have to wait a little longer for a new Season 8 trailer for Game of Thrones.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will air on April 14, 2019.