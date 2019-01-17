Mac Miller’s Parents To Accept Grammy On His Behalf Should He Win

Rapper Mac Miller was just 26-years-old in September 2018 when he passed away of a drug overdose. Shortly before his death, he had released a new album entitled Swimming.

In December, three months after he died, the rapper was honored with his first Grammy nomination ever for Swimming in the category of Best Rap Album. Of course, this being a posthumous nomination, Miller won’t be collecting the award himself if his name comes out of the envelope. Instead, his parents said they will be attending the ceremony and will accept the award on his behalf if he wins, according to the Daily Mail.

Miller’s parents, Mark McCormick and Karen Meyers, have made sure they have kept their son’s legacy alive after his unexpected death. Shortly after his passing, they started a charity in his name, the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which is helping to raise money for programming, resources, and opportunities for children from disadvantaged communities in Pittsburgh.

Meyers is incredibly proud of her son, having shared a tweet about her son’s nomination in December shortly after they were made public.

Miller’s nomination is not only his first for the Grammy’s, but a win for him will also be the first of its kind to be given posthumously.

Other albums nominated in the same category are Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, Pusha T’s Daytona, and Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap.

Mac Miller’s Parents Plan To Accept Their Son’s ‘Rap Album Of The Year’ Award At The Grammys https://t.co/4SOO09kev2 pic.twitter.com/yExtEkwsIh — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) January 16, 2019

The album first hit the charts in August, shortly after its release. When Miller died, Swimming shot up to the top 10 on the Billboard charts.

Miller would have celebrated his 27th birthday this weekend, but instead, a “tribute birthday party” is being thrown in his honor by DJ Clockwork.

The rapper had been suffering from drug addiction and depression throughout his adult life. On September 7, he was found in his San Fernando Valley home, and after an investigation, coroners concluded that an accidental drug overdose was the cause of his sudden death.

Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, who he dated for 18 months, is also nominated for two Grammy awards.

Following his death, Grande was deeply affected by the news, avoiding the public eye for weeks on end as she mourned his loss in private. Although the couple had split up four months prior to his death, they were still on friendly terms with one another, and Grande was devastated to learn of his passing.