Lauren Burnham Shares Spectacular Wedding Photo From Luxurious Ceremony

Fans of The Bachelor have been glued to their televisions watching hunky Colton Underwood strive to fulfill his dream of finding true love because they know it really can happen.

Just this month, last year’s star Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, pledged his love to his now-wife Lauren Burnham, 27, at a gorgeous wedding in Hawaii. Show host Chris Harrison officiated their nuptials at Haiku Mill in Maui.

“It was an incredible wedding week. My blessings and prayers to Mr & Mrs Luyendyk and baby Luyendyk on the way,” Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Luyendyk expressed his gratitude to Harrison for being a part of their big day.

“Love you buddy! Thank you for being a huge part of our big day. You absolutely nailed it and I wouldn’t have expected less,” he wrote under Harrison’s picture.

The ceremony was planned 10 months after the pair became engaged on The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale when Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” the race car driver told Us Weekly.

“It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ’cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

Their private wedding was kept hush hush until now. Burnham shared a photo of herself in her flowing gown, swept up in an embrace with Arie as they touch noses. The lush greenery set such a beautiful scene around them for this picturesque photo.

“One lifetime with you will never be enough.????1.12.19,” she posted.

The bride selected an ethereal style sleeveless white gown by Hayley Paige that was adorned with delicate embellishments, while the groom sported a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie. Befitting their setting, the ceremony featured a tropical feel with greenery all around.

The couple enjoyed their time spent together leading up to the big day. They embarked upon a helicopter trip to tour the islands and relished beach time. Burnham even shared adorable photos of herself oceanside, showing off her adorable little baby bump.

“Aloha friends! Today I’m 19 weeks old and the size of a mango (how fitting right?) I’m so happy you all know that I’m a girl! It was such a fun week telling the world and now Mom and Dad can finally start buying me clothes 🙂 … Well gotta run, Mom and Dad are getting married this week and it’s hard to type with Mom moving around so much!” Burnham wrote.

Congrats to the new couple and good luck with your very busy 2019!