Chrissy Teigen Weighs In On The Gillette Ad Controversy With A Heartfelt Tweet

Teigen showed support for the brand after it aired ads criticizing "toxic masculinity."

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out in favor of Gillette a day after the brand started facing backlash as a result of its new ad criticizing “toxic masculinity.” The model sent out a heartfelt tweet saying that Gillette took a risk in hiring her and that she still uses the brand’s razors today.

Yesterday, Gillette used its familiar tagline “the best a man can get” to ask the question, “is this the best a man can get?” The campaign is meant to encourage men to be positive role models for one another and shows video of men degrading and sexualizing women and bullying other men, followed by men portrayed in situations where they encourage and support one another to be better.

The ad faced immediate backlash, with Piers Morgan calling it “man-hating,” and others saying it is just a way to cash in on the #metoo movement. Meghan McCain expressed a negative reaction to the ad, telling her co-hosts on the View that she didn’t like “virtue signaling” from brands in general, but felt that the ad was an attack on “traditional” masculinity.

Gillette brand director Pankaj Bhalla weighed in on the controversy.

“The ad is not about toxic masculinity. It is about men taking more action every day to set the best example for the next generation,” said Bhalla. “This was intended to simply say that the enemy for all of us is inaction.”

At least one celebrity was positive about the ad. Teigen took to Twitter to show her support and cheer the brand on.

“I’ve been using a men’s Gillette razor since I was 14. Gillette was the first major company to hire me when I was kind of known as a risky little b for brands. I still use a gillette fusion razor and I still get so much joy from a fresh blade. in closing, I love you, Gillette.”

Teigen wasn’t alone. Sarah Silverman also showed support for Gillette, saying that she used the brand’s razors and appreciated having allies in the movement against toxic masculinity.

Busy Philips also added her two cents, saying that watching the ad was emotional for her.

Gillette, for its part, is putting some money where its mouth is. In addition to the ad, the company says that it is donating $1 million per year for the next three years to programs that are “designed to inspire, educate, and help men of all ages achieve their personal ‘best’ and become role models for the next generation.”