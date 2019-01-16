Julie Chen Gives ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 House Tour—See The New York City-Inspired Theme

The longtime 'Big Brother' host gives fans a first look at CBS' celebrity house.

Julie Chen is giving fans a first look at some of the rooms in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and it already looks like it would have been perfect for last season’s winner, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Entertainment Tonight posted the sneak peek video of the Celebrity Big Brother season 2 house (you can see it below), which includes a very special Head of Household bedroom in what appears to be a New York City theme.

The coveted HOH room features brick walls adorned with vintage cabaret posters brick walls, retro vanity mirrors loaded with makeup lights, plush couches, and a bed with a headboard made of blue and pink neon lights. There’s also a star on the door, one of the few doors in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Chen told ET the Head of Household room was designed “to look like the backstage of any Broadway show.”

“This would be, like, star’s dressing room. We’ve got makeup lights and a headboard that I actually am told [was] a real theater marquee,” Chen tells fans of the stunning headboard.

In addition to the star-worthy bedroom, a new upstairs lounge has been made to look like the Brooklyn Bridge, Chen notes in the tour video. The silver and gray themed room features ample seating, a ton of lights, and a full-size billiards table.

“This is where house guests usually whisper, hang out,” Chen says in the video. “They pretend like they are playing chess, or they pretend like they’re playing pool, but they’re really conspiring about gameplay, and how to backstab. This is where it all happens.”

In a separate video posted by Entertainment Weekly, Julie Chen shows off the “5th Avenue Bedroom” that highlights “the highest fashion of the ’40s.” There is also a “Hotel Bedroom” and a “Celebrity Building Bedroom.” Chen also admitted that the upscale digs “are not what our summer houseguests get” on the regular version of the show, which airs on CBS from July to September.

Julie Chen seems to be right back at home in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The longtime CBS star stepped down from her position on the daytime chatfest The Talk, amid sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former CBS chief Les Moonves. But Big Brother fans can’t picture the long-running reality show without Chen.

Julie Chen will host this season’s competition as 12 celebrities battle it out for a $250,000 prize. The stars this season include Anthony Scaramucci, Dina Lohan, Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Kandi Burruss, Kato Kaelin, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, Ricky Williams, Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton, and Tom Green.

You can see Julie Chen’s first look tour of the Celebrity Big Brother season 2 house below.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Monday y, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. on CBS.