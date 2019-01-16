Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Click On A Number Of Levels Including A ‘Spiritual One’

It’s easy to see that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share a strong love.

Prior to getting engaged, Chris and Katherine may have only been dating for seven months but they clicked in more ways than one. As fans of the famous couple know, Chris announced this week that he and Katherine were engaged and could not be more thrilled. He was the first one to share a post on his Instagram account with Schwarzenegger announcing the news to her Instagram followers just a short time later. And now that the pair is set to make things official, more details about their whirlwind romance are coming to light.

An insider recently shared with People that Chris and Katherine definitely click on a number of levels but religion has been a huge part of their relationship and why it works so well.

“They click on a lot of levels, but definitely on a spiritual level. They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together. He’s really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that’s how he is.”

“He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen,” the insider shares.

The source also says that religion will be a huge part of their wedding ceremony. Additionally, it was Katherine’s faith that first attracted Pratt to her. The couple have gone on numerous dates to church services and have even taken Pratt’s son Jack to a few with them. It’s easy to see that faith is the foundation of their relationship.

And as the Inquisitr recently shared, the love for the couple has been pouring in ever since the news of their engagement first broke. So far, Pratt’s photo that announces the engagement has received over 3 million likes in addition to 60,000 plus comments. Some fans of the actor commented on the image as well as countless other celebrity pals like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Kennedy and even Pratt’s ex-wife, actress Anna Faris who surprised fans by commenting on the post with such enthusiasm.

“”I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!”

A source close to the pair also dished that the two are wasting no time when it comes to wedding planning. According to the insider, the couple are in the beginning stages of wedding planning and are hoping that they can tie the knot over the summer. The location of the couple’s big day has yet to be released, but an insider close to the pair thinks that the couple have their sights set on California, possibly Martha’s Vineyard.

A date for the upcoming nuptials has yet to be revealed.