Scott Disick Planning To Propose To Sofia Richie ‘Any Day’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is said to be very serious, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is even allegedly planning to prose to his model girlfriend.

Radar Online reports that Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy has been planning to propose to Sofia, and that the big engagement news could come any day now.

Sources tell the outlet that Kris Jenner is desperate to have Scott propose to Sofia in front of KUWTK cameras, and that she’s been begging him to allow the proposal to be filmed for the family’s reality TV series.

“Kris wants nothing more than for it to be filmed because she knows that it will be great for ratings,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, the mother of Scott’s three children, Kourtney Kardashian, is said to be a bit upset by the engagement rumors, and may find it a bit awkward to have Sofia become the step-mother to her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Obviously, Kourtney is put off by this, but she is happy for them. She could have married Scott 1,000 times if she wanted to. But she is done with him,” the source added of Kardashian’s feelings towards Disick completely moving on from their previous 10-year relationship.

Kourt is also said to be giving Sofia “a lot of credit” for helping Scott overcome the issues that have plagued him in the past. Kardashian is said to know that Disick and Richie are very much in love and happy.

“He is in the best headspace he has been in for over a decade now and is an active part of their kids lives, which is all that Kourtney ever wanted,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live earlier this week. Host Andy Cohen asked the oldest sister how she would react if Scott and Sofia did reveal that they were engaged, and she simply stated that she would congratulate them.

Kim later chimed in, revealing that everything is “good” between Scott, Sofia, Kourtney, and the rest of the family, adding that they even vacation together.

As many fans will remember, Disick was spotted with both Kardashian and Richie on vacation in Mexico with his three kids the weekend before Christmas, and the trio dashed off again to ring in the New Year in Aspen, Colorado with the rest of the Kardashian family.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s relationships with Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.