‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, January 17: Wyatt & Hope Reminisce

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and his ex-wife Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will look back over their previous shared experience. Many longtime viewers know that Wyatt and Hope share a very complicated history that they have seemingly put behind them.

For the most part, B&B writers have conveniently forgotten that Wyatt and Hope were once married. In fact, one of the few times that their relationship was mentioned was when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) first started working on the Hope For The Future fashion line and Hope accused Sally of using her ex-husband.

This time, it appears as if Hope and Wyatt will reminisce about their past, per Highlight Hollywood. These two have also experienced the ups and downs of married life and at one stage were also expecting a baby. Hope miscarried their son which devastated them both. Shortly afterwards, Hope left for Europe and only returned last year.

If there is anyone who understands and sympathizes with Hope, it is Wyatt. He knows what it is like to lose a child and cannot imagine the range of feelings that she must be experiencing. Although the two might discuss other aspects of their past, it seems likely that Wyatt will want to let Hope know that he is there for her during this rough time in her life.

Wyatt does not seem to bear a grudge that she moved on with his brother, and has been a model brother-in-law. He genuinely cares for Hope and only wants to see her thrive.

Hope has been battling depression since the loss of her baby. She has spoken at length to her mother about her loss, but cannot come to terms with the fact that she will never see Beth again. She may be grateful that someone else besides Liam understands the pain that she is going through.

But Sally may have just the right medication for Hope’s lowly spirits. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will try to cheer Hope up with a gift. She will offer her former boss something to help her through her time of grief.

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show Sally and Wyatt petting a cute puppy. Could this bundle of joy be a gift for Hope now that she has lost her baby? It appears as if Sally and Wyatt genuinely care about Liam and Hope and want to help them through this difficult time.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.