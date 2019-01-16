Lady Gaga Reveals Future Acting Projects Alongside Bradley Cooper After Critics Choice Win

Lady Gaga revealed that any future acting projects alongside her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper will be “kept in a locked box,” spilling little details about the twosome’s future acting collaborations at the Critics Choice Awards.

Gaga faced reporters after winning the Best Song prize for A Star Is Born anthem “Shallow”, and after accepting a co-win for Best Actress alongside Glenn Close.

Speaking to press backstage after event, Gaga addressed her future plans with Cooper.

“They are in a locked box”, Gaga affirmed. “I will always be supportive of him in whatever way he chooses to go, and I feel the same way from him. We talk about future films for me, he gives me advice. He’s wonderful, but as far as future collaborations, I guess that’s going to stay a secret.”

Gaga said her Critics Choice rendered her “speechless” because it was her “greatest dream to be an actor” reported Vogue.

The questions then turned to her future silver screen plans. “I will definitely continue acting,” Gaga replied. “I love acting. I loved acting on American Horror Story as the countess for Ryan Murphy, and I loved acting in A Star Is Born for Bradley Cooper. It was a tremendous experience, and I want to continue to do more, but I am a bit spoiled. I’ve had some fantastic directors and fantastic visionaries.”

Gaga also remarked there was a period in time where she “lost faith” in the profession of acting, and couldn’t believe her good luck to be standing alongside “legendary” Glenn Close.

The singer, songwriter and award-winning actress stunned in a strapless Calvin Klein by appointment column gown, reported Vogue.

Gaga dedicated her Best Actress trophy to people who have battled alcoholism and addiction and those who watch them suffer.

She remarked to the press that she wanted “nothing more than to show the truth and power of this very heart-breaking dynamic.”

A Star is Born continues to push forward in awards season, making its mark with nominations in almost every category.

At the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, the film is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Bradley Cooper, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Lady Gaga, Outstanding Performance By a Cast, and Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott.

The 2019 SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.