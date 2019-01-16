Watch Juventus Vs. AC Milan Italian Super Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Supercoppa Italiana In Jeddah

The 22nd Italian Super Cup pits Serie A champions Juventus against Coppa Italia holder AC Milan, but the match has been surrounded by controversy.

The 22nd Italian Super Cup take place on Wednesday, pitting the two sides who have most frequently won the annual showdown between the previous season’s Serie A champion and Coppa Italia winner, in this case, Juventus and AC Milan respectively. Each club has won the Supercoppa Italiana seven times each. But this year, as The Guardian has reported, the game is arguably being overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the choice of location where it will be contested — as the Super Cup match will live stream from Saudi Arabia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Supercoppa Italiana clash pitting Serie A champs Juventus against Coppa Italia holders AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Arabia Standard Time at the 62,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City Stadium about 40 miles north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, January 16. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5:30 p.m Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, or 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 1:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday morning, January 17.

“Italian politicians and human rights activists have objected to the game being played in Saudi Arabia, citing the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul,” reported The Washington Post. Khashoggi was brutally killed by a Saudi hit team on October 2, as Inquisitr has covered, in a killing widely believed to have been ordered by Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

But even with the controversy, the game will be played on Wednesday, with Juventus looking to avenge a loss in the 2016 Supercoppa, when Milan took the victory on penalties after the sides battled to a 1-1 draw. That age was the last time Juve lost to AC Milan in any competition, according to The Daily Mail.

On November 11, Juventus — who have yet to lose a game in Serie A this season — took a 2-0 victory from Milan at the San Siro, as Soccerway reports.

AC Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso (r) takes a selfie with a Saudi Arabian journalist in Jeddah. Claudio Villa / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Juventus vs. AC Milan Italian Super Cup showdown, fans can tune into the stream provided by WatchESPN, the online streaming portal for sports media giant ESPN. The WatchESPN streaming network is available with subscriptions to most cable or satellite TV providers, allowing fans to watch the La Vecchia Signora vs. Rossoneri Super Cup showdown for free.

To view the Juventus vs. AC Milan Italian Super Cup live stream for free, without credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer free seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the 22nd Super Cup battle streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by BT Sport. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, the Italian Super Cup match will be streamed live on the Flo FC sports platform, while in China, PPTV Sport will carry the match.

Throughout Africa, Star Times will live stream the game, while in the Caribbean Juve-Milan will stream only via Direct TV Caribbean. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that are set to broadcast a live stream of the Juventus vs. AC Milan Italian Super Cup, make sure to consult LiveSoccerTV.com.