Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Wedding Details Reportedly Revealed Per ‘Page Six’

The couple will reportedly have a wedding ceremony on February 28.

Hailey Baldwin may already be Mrs. Bieber, but that doesn’t mean the couple won’t have a formal wedding ceremony. The couple wed in a courthouse ceremony last September, but according to a new report from Page Six, Hailey and Justin have set a wedding date for next month.

An insider reportedly told the site that the two will wed in a formal ceremony on February 28. Justin’s personal DJ, Tay James, will provide the music for the event. While the date is reportedly set and “save the date” cards have been delivered to family and friends, a location for the event has not been revealed.

Hollywood Life also spoke to a source who confirmed the wedding date as February 28. Justin turns 25 the day after the wedding and he plans on making it a “complete weekend.” The source went on to reveal a few details about the big day.

“The plan is for it to be an intimate but celebratory affair with close family and friends attending. Its not going to be a celeb filled situation and though many know the date of everything they haven’t been told anything else on theme or location,” the source explained.

Reportedly, Justin and Hailey want to keep the wedding “as secret as possible” and they have told their family to “be ready.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple reportedly wanted to have a small wedding. While it is unknown how many people the pair will invite to their big day, it sounds like they plan on keeping it as secret as they can.

Fans were shocked when Justin and Hailey revealed they had tied-the-knot last September. At the time, the couple had only been together for a brief time. While it seemed to many that the marriage was rushed, the couple had actually known each other for quite some time. They started out as friends and actually dated on and off over the years.

While there have been rumors about Justin and Hailey having a wedding ceremony for a few months, the couple has remained relatively quiet about their plans. The two have also remained relatively quiet on social media.

At the start of the new year, Hailey took to Instagram to share a photo of herself along with a deep post in which she opened up about her anxiety and insecurities. She also urged young women to lift each other up.

She ended her post saying, “this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am.”