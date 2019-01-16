Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Wedding Details Reportedly Revealed Per ‘Page Six’

Hailey Baldwin may already be Mrs. Bieber, but that doesn’t mean the couple won’t have a formal wedding ceremony. The couple wed in a courthouse ceremony last September, but according to a new report from Page Six, Hailey and Justin have set a wedding date for next month.
An insider reportedly told the site that the two will wed in a formal ceremony on February 28. Justin’s personal DJ, Tay James, will provide the music for the event. While the date is reportedly set and “save the date” cards have been delivered to family and friends, a location for the event has not been revealed.
Hollywood Life also spoke to a source who confirmed the wedding date as February 28. Justin turns 25 the day after the wedding and he plans on making it a “complete weekend.” The source went on to reveal a few details about the big day.
“The plan is for it to be an intimate but celebratory affair with close family and friends attending. Its not going to be a celeb filled situation and though many know the date of everything they haven’t been told anything else on theme or location,” the source explained.
Reportedly, Justin and Hailey want to keep the wedding “as secret as possible” and they have told their family to “be ready.”
As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple reportedly wanted to have a small wedding. While it is unknown how many people the pair will invite to their big day, it sounds like they plan on keeping it as secret as they can.
Fans were shocked when Justin and Hailey revealed they had tied-the-knot last September. At the time, the couple had only been together for a brief time. While it seemed to many that the marriage was rushed, the couple had actually known each other for quite some time. They started out as friends and actually dated on and off over the years.
While there have been rumors about Justin and Hailey having a wedding ceremony for a few months, the couple has remained relatively quiet about their plans. The two have also remained relatively quiet on social media.
stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle… I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.
At the start of the new year, Hailey took to Instagram to share a photo of herself along with a deep post in which she opened up about her anxiety and insecurities. She also urged young women to lift each other up.
She ended her post saying, “this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am.”