Full Breakdown Of Dates And Pricing For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2019

Christmas is just over, but for Disney lovers, it's time to start thinking about Halloween.

You may find it hard to believe, but Walt Disney World is already preparing guests for the fall and the wonderfully spooky Halloween season. Early in the morning on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, the dates for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom were announced and tickets went on sale, too. It’s time to see just how much you will end up paying or the specific party you’re looking at going.

Oh, and there are more discounted dates this year than ever before for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members, too.

Amazingly, there are 36 Halloween parties this year and they actually stretch into four different months. The very first one will take place on August 16, 2019, and the final one of the year will be held on November 1, 2019.

Here are the full event dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party which will go on even if it’s raining:

August: 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30

That’s seriously a lot of Halloween fun to be had at Walt Disney World, and there are plenty of great things to enjoy at each party. Guests attending a party will be able to trick-or-treat, see the Happy HalloWishes fireworks, meet rare characters, watch Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade, and so much more.

With all of those dates, guests have to remember that the Halloween parties will be priced differently throughout the season. Here are all of the different prices for parties which begin at 7 p.m., but guests can enter the Magic Kingdom as of 4 p.m.

Advance pricing for this year’s parties are as follows (not including tax):

$79 – adults; $74 – child (3-9)

August 20, 27

September 2, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22

$85 – adults; $80 – child (3-9)

August 16, 30

September 6, 13, 20, 24, 27, 29

October 1

$105 – adults; $100 – child (3-9)

October 3, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 24

$115 – adults; $110 – child (3-9)

October 4, 11, 18, 25, 27, 29

November 1

$135 – adults; $130 – child (3-9)

October 31

As you can see, the prices do vary throughout the Halloween season and one party can be more expensive than others. The reason for this as Disney usually prices the party dates they deem to be more popular as more expensive since they are more cherished.

There are discounts for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members for every night of the Halloween Party except October 29 and 31.

On the official site of Walt Disney World, guests can purchase tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2019 and have their fall plans already in place. It may only be early January, but a trip to WDW is a huge deal and requires planning that needs to be done months in advance. If you’re looking to tickets for the party at the Magic Kingdom, now you know the prices and dates for anytime you want to go.