Rihanna Sues Her Dad For Using Her Brand Name Without Permission To Try And Make Millions

Rihanna has had a challenging relationship with her father for years, and things are about to get worse after the singer was forced to sue Ronald Fenty for exploiting her brand name in an attempt to make money. TMZ reports that the singer filed a lawsuit against her father — and a talent company called Fenty Entertainment — for attempting to solicit business using her name.

According to the lawsuit, Fenty and a business partner named Moses Perkins presented themselves as her representatives in order to book shows in Latin America in December of 2017. The total business drummed up came to the amount of $15 million for 15 different shows. The lawsuit also claims that the company booked two shows in the U.S. — one at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and one in the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, totaling $400,000.

The singer also says that her father claimed to be working with her record label Roc Nation, but the lawsuit states that no one from the label was aware of his activities.

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” the lawsuit states.

The beauty and fashion mogul says that she sent her father multiple cease and desist letters, but that he continued his activities using her name. She is suing for damages and an injunction against Fenty.

Rihanna has opened up about her problems with her father in the past, saying that he was abusive and that she felt betrayed by him.

She says that in 2009, Fenty cashed in on her pain when he sold information to the press after she was assaulted by then-boyfriend Chris Brown.

“You hear the horror stories about people going behind people’s backs and doing strange things, but you always think, ‘Not my family. My father would never do that to me,'” she told Vogue. “But my dad went to the press and just told them a bunch of lies. Because he hadn’t talked to me after… that whole thing. He never called to find out how I was doing, if I was alive, nothing. He just never called. He went straight to the press and got a check.”

In 2012, she told Oprah that she had made peace with her father’s behavior, saying that she had harbored a lot of anger against him after he allegedly abused her mother, Monica, for years. She also said that watching their relationship impacted how she related to men as an adult.