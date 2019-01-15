‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: What Is Kerry Hiding?

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Kerry is keeping a secret from Jack, and it has something to do with a syringe full of medication.

Kerry (Alice Hunter) showed up as a hot commodity in Genoa City shortly after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) took her Jabot patents and left in a huff to start a rival cosmetics company. A chemist, Kerry, swooped in and saved the day at Jabot becoming one of the Three Amigos heading the company when she joined CEO Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and COO Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

She also caught the eye of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and after a long dry spell, she’s Jack’s newest paramour. Over the past several weeks, Jack and Kerry have taken their relationship to the next level and went on a post-Christmas trip to Bora Bora. Sure, Kerry’s had pause the more women she meets who have been romantically involved with Jack in the past. Plus, Jack’s had his red flags, too, when Kerry failed to show up for one date and left abruptly during another with nothing but a text message. However, they seemed to move post those situations.

Now, Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers show that Kerry has a secret and the weekly preview video showed her with a syringe of unknown medication. Viewers have speculated about what huge secret Kerry is keeping from Jack. It’s evident that something is up with the newcomer.

Today on #YR, Kerry learns about Jack’s past and Billy supports Victoria. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/5pSYZQTxh5 pic.twitter.com/bcQyerukAX — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 18, 2018

Some fans believe the Kerry is injecting herself with hormones. There are two popular possibilities among the various fan theories. One is that Kerry is transgender and another is that Kerry is injecting herself with fertility drugs.

Y&R sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful had a transgender storyline with Maya (Karla Mosley), who was transgendered and had issues with her family over her sex change. Often the CBS soaps will feature similar storylines, so fans would not be surprised if Kerry is also in the midst of gender reassignment. However, several viewers pointed out that for her to sleep with Jack without revealing that type of detail is at best unethical.

Another widely held view among fans is that she is using fertility drugs to get pregnant, which would also cause an issue since she did not inform Jack. If she is trying to have a baby, it would make sense for her to discuss it with Jack.

Other viewers feel that perhaps Kerry has diabetes and the syringe is insulin. However, that does not explain why she would hide her medication from Jack.

For now, this storyline is one of Mal Young’s, and in a few short weeks, new head writer Josh Griffin takes over, and things may change dramatically.