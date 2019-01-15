Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Fit Body In Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens proved she is more than comfortable in her own body when she posed in a sports bra and leggings for a steamy gym photo shoot earlier this week.

The Second Act star posed in a black, white and red sports bra with a deep neckline, which she paired with matching leggings of the same colors, showing off her toned abs and strong biceps. She posed up a storm while donning a sweaty look, with her hair pulled back into a bun, and at one point even flexed her muscles for the camera. Hudgens, 30, completed the sportsy ensemble with a couple of necklaces, as well as bracelet, smiling at the photographer at times and even sticking her tongue out in a playful manner.

The photos first cropped up on hairstylist Chad Wood’s Instagram Stories, but were then reposted by the former High School Musical actress on her own page. In one of the snaps, she also rocked a zip-up jacket that matched the rest of her outfit. Earlier in the day, Hudgens also posted a mirror selfie of herself donning sports clothes and getting ready for the shoot alongside Wood and makeup artist Allan Avendaño, who also works with other major celebs such as Ashley Graham and Nina Dobrev. She captioned the photo “shooting today and getting a workout in at the same timeeee,” tagging her glam squad too.

The brunette beauty has been on a press run for the Fox production Rent: Live, which is a take on hit Broadway musical of 1994, originally written by the late Jonathan Larson. The TV production is set to air on January 27. Rent: Live is an adaptation of the 19th century opera La Boheme, by Puccini, and Hudgens’ character Maureen Johnson is based on the original opera one, named Musetta. Expectations are high for the actress, who has previously starred in Fox’s Grease: Live, as she’s taking on the role originally played on Broadway by legendary musical star Idina Menzel, who went on to become the voice behind Elsa in Disney’s Frozen, and won an Academy Award for her rendition of “Let It Go.”

Hudgens made headlines when she starred in Grease: Live, because it took place just a day after she lost her father, Greg Hudgens, to stage four cancer. She recently opened up about her father’s cancer battle and ultimate death, saying it was a “traumatizing time and I’m still dealing with the pain of the loss,” as reported by People magazine.