Kim Kardashian ‘Moved On’ From Feud With Taylor Swift

The Kardashian women also reveal where they stand on other feuds.

There’s no more “bad blood” between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift. According to a new report from US Weekly, in a new segment of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kardashian revealed that the feud with Swift was no more.

“I feel like we’ve all moved on,” Kardashian said.

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian was widely reported on back in 2016. The feud was pretty in-depth, but at the center of it all was Kanye West’s song “Famous” in which he mentioned Swift by name in the lyrics. Although Kardashian posted a video to her Snapchat which showed West on the phone with Swift, there was still some disagreements over what exactly had been acknowledged in terms of the song.

In the midst of the feud, it was speculated that Kardashian had referred to Swift as a snake on Twitter. Although she didn’t mention Swift by name, on July 17, 2016 she posted snake emoji’s and said, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”

After that, Swift’s social media was flooded with snake emojis being posted by followers.

According to a May 2018 report from Bazaar, Swift used snake imagery on the opening night of her Reputation tour. For the first time, she opened up about the 2016 incident and revealed how she felt after it happened. Just like Kardashian, Swift didn’t mention any names, but there was speculation that Swift was referring to Kardashian when she explained that she had been called a snake by someone on social media.

Talking about how being called a snake “caught on,” Swift explained, “A lot of people were calling me a lot of things on social media. And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.

Later on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kardashian was asked if she were stuck in an elevator, if she would rather be stuck with Drake of Taylor Swift. As some fans may know, there have been some drama surrounding Drake and West in recent months. While Kardashian didn’t talk about the drama with Drake, she did say she would rather be stuck in an elevator with Swift.

Of course, it isn’t all feuds for the Kardashian women who revealed they are trying for a drama free 2019. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim Kardashian revealed that she saw her mom’s ex Caitlyn Jenner on Christmas Eve, and said, “new year, drama-free, that’s like our motto this year.”