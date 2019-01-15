‘B&B’ Spoilers For The Week Of January 21: Steffy’s Adoption Decision, Thorne Compares Katie To Darla

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 21 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) needs to make a decision that could change her life forever. In the meantime, Thorne is second-guessing his decision to marry Katie Logan (Heather Tom) so quickly. The TV Watercooler also reports that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will warn his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Steffy Forrester Makes A Family Decision

After Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) made Steffy aware about a baby that she could adopt, she realized that she could have the family that she always wanted. B&B fans know that Steffy was considering adoption before Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) gave birth. Throughout the pregnancy, Steffy was excited that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) would have a close relationship with the baby similar to the one that she had with her twin sister Phoebe.

Now that Beth did not make it, this may be Steffy’s only chance to give Kelly a sibling to grow up with. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will weigh all the pros and cons of adopting a child so soon after the death of Beth. It appears as if Steffy will adopt the baby, per Inquisitr, and she will call the newborn Phoebe after her sister who passed away.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Taylor tells Steffy that her “colleague” found a single woman with a newborn who wants to do a private adoption. pic.twitter.com/RQ9plbb43g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 15, 2019

Thorne Forrester Compares Katie Logan To Darla

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thorne has been feeling like an outsider in his own home. During the week of January 14, per Inquisitr, Will asks Katie if she still loves Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and Katie also asks Thorne if she can invite her ex to dinner.

She Knows Soaps also hints that he has been watching how Katie has slowly been warming up to Bill Spencer again. B&B fans will remember that Thorne was married to Darla, who sadly passed away. They had a warm, loving relationship and Darla (Schae Harrison) adored her husband. The couple was also the parents to Aly, who also died in an accident.

When Thorne got married to Katie, many wondered if he was not trying to create an instant family to replace the one that he lost. But what good can come of Thorne reviewing the past except to stir up feelings of dissatisfaction?

Wyatt Warns Liam

Wyatt is in the perfect position to warn Liam about the road ahead. Many B&B fans will remember that Wyatt used to be married to Hope. They too were expecting a baby when Hope miscarried when she was nine months pregnant.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt warns Liam. Perhaps he sees that Liam is spending more time with Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and wants him alongside his wife just a little more now that she is processing the devastating loss of a child.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.