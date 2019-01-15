‘Teen Mom 2’ Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Kailyn Lowry Not Wanting To Meet Lauren

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 premiered Monday night and fans watched Kailyn Lowry was faced with her ex-husband Javi Marroquins new girlfriend, Lauren. On the episode, Kailyn didn’t want to meet Lauren and a new report from Radar Online reveals that Javi thinks that it is “messed up.”

Javi explained that Kail should want to have a relationship with Lauren and even used Kail’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo’s girlfriend as an example.

Talking about Kailyn getting to know Lauren, Javi said, “She’s going to be in Lincoln’s life. That’s messed up because if you want to go back to Jo and Vee, it was important for her to have that relationship with Vee for Isaac. It’s kind of the same concept. Lauren and I have a baby together It magnifies the situation.”

Of course, fans of Teen Mom 2 know that Kailyn and Vee did not always get along and it took some time for the relationship to happen. While the two women get along now, there was a time when the relationship between the two was non-existent. In October 2017, Kailyn spoke to InTouch Weekly about her past feud with Vee and revealed that, at the time, the two were had hit a “rough patch” and neither woman had good things to say about the other. However, she also revealed that the two eventually had a “private conversation” and they were able to work things out. Kail and Vee now get along and Kail was even at Vee and Jo’s wedding in September 2018.

According to the same article from Radar Online, Javi also opened up about being mentioned on Kail’s podcast where she recently spoke about the custody arrangement. He explained that “custody is fine” and says that it has been “working.”

After the new episode of Teen Mom 2 aired, Kailyn took to Twitter to express her feelings about not wanting to meet Lauren. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn tweeted that she doesn’t have any “ill feelings” towards Lauren, but that fans won’t get to see the two women’s first meeting on camera. She explained that meeting on camera for the first time wouldn’t be “natural” or “genuine.”

Teen Mom 2 has been following Kailyn since she was a pregnant teenager. The cameras first followed her for episode of 16 and Pregnant which aired on MTV in 2010. Fans have followed her journey which has included marrying, having a baby with, and divorcing Javi.

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air next Monday on MTV.