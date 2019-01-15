WWE News: New Titles Revealed On ‘Raw’ – First Champions To Be Crowned In Huge Match At ‘Elimination Chamber’

The Elimination Chamber will violently determine the first winners of these new belts.

All wrestling fans have known for a while now that WWE would be bringing in some brand new belts in 2019, but not much else has been said about them. On Christmas Eve, Inquisitr reported that Vince McMahon casually revealed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were definitely coming, but he kept the announcement short. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the date of the match for the first-ever champions was revealed and it will be at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

This evening on Raw, the second-ever “A Moment Of Bliss” segment took place with Alexa Bliss as host. She welcomed her guest, who happened to be none other than Paul Heyman, and the two had a discussion that ended in weird fashion with NXT tag team Heavy Machinery interfering.

Before introducing Heyman, though, Bliss spoke of how Vince McMahon said a few weeks back that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship would be coming, but he didn’t say when. Well, Bliss had the full information on when the titles were coming and also revealed that there would only be one set of champions.

It appears as if there will not be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on both brands. It was not revealed, though, if the champs would defend the titles on both weekly TV shows, but that only makes sense.

Bliss went on to reveal that the first champions would be crowned next month at WWE Elimination Chamber.

MAJOR NEWS on A #MomentOfBliss: THREE teams from #RAW and THREE teams from #SDLive will step inside the Elimination Chamber in FIVE weeks to determine the first-ever @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #RAW pic.twitter.com/sU9uDyJnVA — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2019

The titles will be determined inside of the unfriendly confines of the Elimination Chamber, and there will be 12 women vying for the belts. Three teams from Monday Night Raw and three teams from SmackDown Live will compete for the titles and see who gets to carry the titles first.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the teams that will be involved in the match have not yet been revealed. It will be very interesting to see which tag teams form over the next couple of weeks and end up starting the match or inside the pods of the Elimination Chamber.

The big news on Monday Night Raw was the reveal of the belts and everyone’s first look at their design. Again, though, the weird thing was Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery coming out on stage and looking like he wanted the belts.

Dozovic’s tag team partner, Tucker Knight, ended the weird scene by coming to get Otis and leading him backstage.

On February 17, 2019, the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned when six teams compete in the Elimination Chamber. Inside of the monstrous mess of metal and steel, 12 women will battle it out to see who can grab the brand new title belts first. Those titles won’t be given, but they will truly be earned.