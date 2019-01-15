WWE News: Vince McMahon Removes Braun Strowman From ‘Royal Rumble’ Title Match, Who Will Face Brock Lesnar?

Just two weeks before the "Royal Rumble," a major change has been made by Vinnie Mac.

In just two weeks, numerous WWE superstars will put it all on the line for a main event shot at WrestleMania 35, but there is even bigger news right now. At the start of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman found himself in a fit of rage which led to him destroying Baron Corbin and a limo in the back parking lot. All of that destruction resulted in Vince McMahon removing Strowman from his WWE Universal Title Match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Raw started off with Braun Strowman coming out to the ring to talk about his match at the Royal Rumble, but he was interrupted by Corbin. As recapped by the official website of WWE. Corbin begins ripping on the monster and telling him that he lets all the fans down, and it leads to Strowman chasing him backstage.

Upon getting backstage, Strowman runs into a lot of superstars on the roster before Elias lets him know that Corbin is hiding near a limo out back. Strowman heads out and begins destroying the limo with a lead pipe by breaking a window, kicking the doors, and eventually ripping one of the doors off of the car.

Corbin ends up running away which leaves Strowman turning around to see Vince McMahon. The monster didn’t seem to realize who the car belonged to, but it actually ended up being that of the WWE Chairman and CEO.

McMahon begins telling Strowman that the damage he did to the limo was going to cost him dearly with a fine of $100,000. Strowman tells the boss that the car isn’t even worth that much and begins getting flip with Vince which doesn’t sit well with the WWE leader.

Vince tells Strowman that if he wants to raise his voice and try to be some kind of bad guy, then, he will get treated like a bad guy. At that point, Vince says that his WWE Universal Title Match at the Royal Rumble is off and that he’s being pulled from the fight with Brock Lesnar.

Of course, this angers the monster which results in him flipping the limo over completely onto its roof.

Of course, this means there is an open spot for someone to face Brock Lesnar for Raw‘s main title at the Royal Rumble. At one point, there is a cut-away interview backstage as Ethan Carter III says he would be more than happy to face Lesnar.

Later on Raw, Vince McMahon heads down to the ring to address the situation, and it ends up causing quite a stir. That leads to McMahon announcing a Fatal 4-Way between John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and Baron Corbin with the winner getting the title shot against Lesnar.

While Braun Strowman was written out of the big match at the Royal Rumble due to the limo issue, that was just for storyline purposes. It is quite likely that he has not yet been cleared to wrestle after his elbow surgery, and WWE simply needed to change up plans. Vince McMahon stepped in and now, Monday Night Raw has a Fatal 4-Way scheduled to determine the new number one contender for the Universal Championship.