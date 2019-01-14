Katherine Schwarzenegger Breaks Silence On Chris Pratt Engagement: ‘My Sweet Love’

Katherine Schwarzenegger has finally broken her silence on her surprising engagement to Chris Pratt.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Pratt took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself and Katherine Schwarzenegger to announce their engagement to fans. Along with a photo of Chris pressing his head against Katherine’s cheek and Katherine showing off her gorgeous diamond ring, the Jurassic World star couldn’t help but beam over how excited he is about this new chapter in his life.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go,” he wrote.

Now, Schwarzenegger has also broken her silence on social media with a sweet message of her own. Along with the same exact photo that Chris shared to his Instagram account, the 29-year-old also shared a sweet caption to let fans know exactly how she is feeling after her whirlwind engagement.

“My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Like Pratt’s photo, Katherine’s has also received a ton of attention from her 500,000-plus Instagram followers. In just a few hours of the post going live, the sweet post has already earned Schwarzenegger 107,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments and growing. Some fans were quick to wish the couple well in their new life together while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the big sparkler.

“You’re beautiful and you’re going to be a beautiful bride! Congratulations!!! I wish you two all the best of luck in the world.”

“You make a sweet couple. I wish you happiness,” another wrote.

“Chris is great guy. He scored big time, congrats,” one more commented.

And as the Inquisitr reported earlier today, even Chris’ ex-wife Anna Faris surprised fans when she commented on Pratt’s engagement announcement to wish the couple well.

Massive congrats to @prattprattpratt & .@KSchwarzenegger who just got engaged. ????Which is lovely. But is there anything more terrifying than having Arnold Schwarzenegger as your Father in Law. #DontUpsetHisDaughter pic.twitter.com/ANGHlGW7RP — Capital East Mids (@CapitalEastMids) January 14, 2019

“I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!” Faris wrote on Pratt’s post.

Faris’ comment also received a lot of attention from Pratt’s fans, attracting over 23,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. Most fans who caught wind of the actress’ message simply wrote that it was nice to see that the two have no bad blood and it also seems as though Anna is genuinely happy for Chris and Katherine.

Other celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jason Kennedy also wrote their own messages on Pratt’s post to wish him and Katherine congratulations. Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and her mother, Maria Shriver, also took the opportunity to wish the couple well on Chris’ post.

Prior to getting engaged, Chris and Katherine were dating for about seven months.