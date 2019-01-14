Dog The Bounty Hunter Star Duane Chapman And His Wife Beth To Get New Show On WGN

Dog the Bounty Hunter is making his way back to television!

The reality TV star will returning back to the small screen once again, this time in a brand new WGN show. According to Deadline, Duane Chapman, who fans know as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is set to star in a new show titled Dog’s Most Wanted. Like his other show, this one will follow Chapman in pursuit of some of the most wanted fugitives from FBI lists, US Marshals lists, and state lists. It was also announced that Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, will take part in the show and WGN America President Gavin Harvey could not be more proud his latest project.

“America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” Harvey said in a statement. “In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters.”

The new show will be produced by both Dorsey Pictures and Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde, who Beth and Duane serve as Executive Producers on. The duo were previously part of Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired 300 plus episodes over 10 years on the air. Reruns of the hit show still air on A&E but for years, fans have been asking the famous couple to return to the air and now they finally have their wish.

The press release made no mention about if episodes have already been filmed or if filming could perhaps be postponed depending on the state of Beth’s health. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Beth’s previous throat cancer has returned again and according to doctors it is “incurable.” Previously, she had the throat cancer removed but it returned back about a year later.

But despite the illness being a devastating blow to the couple, Duane shared that the pair are still trying to go about their day-to-day life by keeping things as normal as possible. Not only is Beth cooking and doing things around the house, but Dog also said that Beth is keeping herself busy with his bounty hunting business as well.

“Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it,” Duane said in a recent interview.

No release date or further details on the new show have been made available.