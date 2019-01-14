‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Expected Soon After Tom Holland Tweet

The actor posted a mysterious Tweet as fans anxiously await the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel.

Is the newest Marvel trailer arriving sooner than we think? Fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and a mysterious Tweet by star Tom Holland could be hinting at the impending release.

According to ComicBook.com, Holland took to Twitter with a vague Tweet that seems aimed at the production company behind the superhero franchise.

“So I spoke to Sony…” he Tweeted, choosing not to elaborate and leaving fans trying to decipher the meaning behind his words.

Although the movie isn’t slated for release until this summer, after two other big Marvel releases (Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame will both come out beforehand), fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for the next Spider-Man installment since it was announced.

So is Holland hinting at a trailer release? The issue is made more complicated by the simple fact that Holland is also working on another movie exclusively with Sony. While the Spider-Man movies are a collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studies, Holland is also starring in Uncharted – a film that is the sole domain of Sony.Some fans speculated that he was referring to that movie, as his Tweet didn’t specifically mention anything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So I spoke to Sony… — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 14, 2019

However, it seems safe to say that Holland was teasing the release of the Spider-Man trailer, especially since this Tweet came less than a day after another where he directly discussed the trailer. When a fan posted a video essentially begging the studio to release the trailer, Holland responded with a simple message.

“I’ll see what I can do,” he Tweeted alongside the crying laughing emoji. Fans were overjoyed — and they’re convinced that his next Tweet is building up anticipation to when the trailer will finally be shared with the world.

I’ll see what I can do ???? https://t.co/e4fBy5J7oz — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 13, 2019

A trailer for the film has already seen limited release. Back in December, Brazilian fans got to witness the first trailer at a Comic Con Experience event. Although Sony originally had plans to share the trailer online, it was ultimately pulled, and there’s been radio silence on the matter ever since.

Some suspect that the timing of the movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be a factor in delaying the trailer. With so many unanswered questions in the film franchise following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, studios will have to tread carefully until the big reveals that have been promised in Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel.

According to unconfirmed rumors, the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on Tuesday.