Travis Scott Shopping For Engagement Rings For Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are said to be getting close to walking down the aisle. The rapper has even been shopping for the perfect engagement ring for his baby mama.

According to a January 14 report by Hollywood Life, Travis Scott began shopping for rings for Kylie Jenner back in December. The rapper is said to have been thinking about popping the question since the holidays and even has more than one ring on hold at the jewelry store, as well as some expensive necklaces to go along with the bling.

“Travis has had engagement on the brain and was ring shopping in December around the holidays. He quietly placed a few potential rings on hold as well as some diamond necklaces for Kylie as he pondered what to buy her. In total, Travis had about $200,000 worth of jewels on hold at a jewelry store in Beverly Hills,” an insider told the outlet.

Travis is said to be ready to propose soon and may do once his big Super Bowl halftime performance is over with.

“Now that the Super Bowl [halftime performance] is locked, he may finally be ready. He is very serious about proposing and has narrowed down what he’s looking for, but it has to feel right for him. He hasn’t purchased anything yet, but he has narrowed it down to what he does want to buy — which will be sooner rather than later,” the source added.

According to a recent report by E! Online, Travis Scott has officially signed on to perform with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show. However, he had one major condition before agreeing to the gig.

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy is making sure that the NFL is donating $500,000 to the charity of his choice, revealing that he backs “anyone” who takes a stand for what they believe in, seemingly hinting at exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has left the NFL and not been picked up by a team following the controversy of him kneeling during the national anthem in protest for social justice and rights.

Scott has partnered with Dream Corps and revealed that is where the NFL’s donation will go.

“I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change,” he says.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, as well as their baby daughter Stormi Webster when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.