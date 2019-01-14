‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Movie Quote To Express Her Love For Husband Zach

After three years of wedded bliss, Tori and Zach Roloff are still going strong.

As fans of the Little People Big World couple know, Tori and Zach are no strangers to sharing their love for one another both on their hit show and on social media. Most recently, it was Tori who gushed to her Instagram followers over how much she loves her husband. In the photo posted to her account, Zach poses for a solo shot as he stands in an area surrounded by trees and water. The reality star looks casual in a plain black t-shirt and black shorts.

But it wasn’t the photo itself that had Tori’s nearly 1 million Instagram followers talking, it was the caption of the image in particular that caught their eye. Roloff used a famous quote from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s hit ’90s movie It Takes Two in the caption of her photo.

“It’s that, “Can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars over the fence, World Series,” kind of love,” she wrote on the post.

So far, fans have gone absolutely crazy over the post, giving it over 24,000 likes in addition to 140 plus comments in less than a day of the post going live. Many fans commented on how much they love Little People Big World while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how sweet Zach and Tori’s relationship appears to be.

“I’m 44 and I still love that movie! Watched it with my girls 15 years ago and still love it!! Love is a gift! Your family is precious,” one follower wrote.

“You’re so blessed. I hope I find that kind of love someday.”

“It is so beautiful how much you love Zach @toriroloff. I love to see you two together. I wanted a love like that. You two are very lucky,” one more chimed in.

And judging from her Instagram account, it appears as though Tori and Zach and their son Jackson have already had some fun in 2019. A few photos posted to Roloff’s Instagram page show the trio together at Disneyland, which is one of Tori’s favorite places to visit. Another photo from the New Year shows Zach and Tori with a group of friends, including Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, as they pose for a photo at Sunriver Resort.

And prior to that, the famous couple ended 2018 with a bang, taking a family trip to Hawaii and soaking up some rays. Now the only question that fans have for the famous couple is “when will they be expecting baby number 2?”