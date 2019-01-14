‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Goes Back To Blonde Ahead Of Wedding To Fiance Randall Emmett [Photos]

See her new blonde locks.

Lala Kent is done with her dark hair.

Following a whirlwind vacation to Miami and The Bahamas in honor of the New Year, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a couple of images of herself with blonde hair on her Instagram page.

“My @biblegirl666 get up, on a date with [Christopher Joseph Borgione],” Kent wrote in the caption of her debut blonde photo.

Hours later, Kent shared a second photo with the caption, “Date with my gusbands [Leo DeMarsh] and [Logan Noh].”

As fans may have noticed days ago, Kent shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself with foils in her hair, hinting that a major change would be coming soon.

When fans first met Kent on Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season, the SUR Restaurant hostess was very blonde and stayed that way until last May, just months before she got engaged to Randall Emmett.

In December, Kent confirmed to Bravo’s The Lookbook that she was planning to go back to blonde for her wedding.

“I think I’m a blondie, guys. I think I need to switch back,” Kent revealed. “I enjoyed the dark hair, blondes definitely have more fun, so we’re wrapping it up with the brunette, moving on to blonde again.”

During the same interview, Kent said she believed people took her much seriously as a brunette.

“I’m very businesslike now,” she said at the time.

Below are the two latest photos of Lala Kent and her new hair, which appears to be much shorter than the brown hair she’d been sporting for the past several months.

While Lala Kent has said that she intends to be a blonde bride, she doesn’t have many other details nailed down when it comes to her big day.

“I’m like the worst bride-to-be ever. The only thing I’ve done is like scroll through Instagram and save dresses that I kind of like, that could be potential styles,” she revealed during an interview with Us Weekly in November of last year. “But as far as the wedding goes, we have no date, we have no venue in mind, all we’ve said is like let’s shoot for 2020.”

Although Kent’s wedding will not be featured on Vanderpump Rules at all, she told the magazine she was open to chronicling the moments leading up to her big day for the series.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.