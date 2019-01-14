‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Weigh In On ‘Shick’ And ‘Phick’

Last week, The Young and the Restless stars Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case appeared on CBS’s The Talk to discuss the show’s epic 30 years at number one in daytime television, and to celebrate, the talk show asked fans to weigh in on the best relationship — Sharon and Nick, “Shick” or Phyllis and Nick, “Phick.”

Last fall, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) nearly made it down the aisle for their third wedding. However, Nick and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had a huge secret — they shared a one night stand when Sharon and Nick and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis were on a break. Sharon ended up dumping Nick dramatically at the altar, and Billy also dropped Phyllis right after she’d agreed to become his wife.

Billy got revenge by sleeping with Nick and Phyllis’s daughter Summer (Hunter King), and then he left without a word to go to rehab. Currently, Phyllis and Nick are living together after starting their fling just for fun and quickly getting more serious. Phyllis recently turned Billy down citing the fact that he slept with Summer. However, she and Nick are on rocky ground right now because Phyllis revealed J.T.’s abuse of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at his memorial. Plus, there’s the fact that Phyllis wants to see Nick’s father, Victor (Eric Braeden), rot in jail.

As for Sharon, she’s single but has a connection with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), who’s married to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez).

Fans weighed in on The Talk’s poll, and overwhelmingly, they voted in favor of Team “Shick,” desperately wanting to see Sharon and Nick reunite despite all their issues. An overwhelming 84 percent want to see “Shick” live happily ever after while just 16 percent love the pairing of Phyllis and Nick.

Interestingly, though, several fans did not vote in the poll, and instead, they declared they are Team Sharon only. It seems many loyal viewers do not appreciate Nick’s latest round of cheating on the blonde bombshell who’s been through so much over the years in Genoa City. They don’t feel that Nick 2.0 is worthy of Sharon.

One Twitter user named Robert had this to say, “I hear what you are saying, but I think he would/could be the ‘right Nick’ for Sharon again, but they just need the writers to write a freaking compelling storyline for them. Something EPIC! & then let it LAST once & for all. There should be couples in ALL soaps who are off limits!”

However, the supporters of Phyllis and Nick also had their say. One fan named Kristen Elizabeth summed it up replying, “Loved Shick when they were younger, now that they are older I love team Phick! I’m loving Shey (Sharon and Rey, Jordi Vilasuso) and their friendship… can’t wait to see where their story goes!”

For now, fans will have to wait a while to see if there’s a chance for Sharon and Nick to reunite.