Miley Cyrus Shares Her ‘Favorite Things’ About Liam Hemsworth In Sweet Instagram Post

For Liam Hemsworth’s 29th birthday on Sunday, Miley Cyrus poured her heart into an adorable open love letter for her new husband. The singer wrote all the little things she loves about her “favorite dude” before wishing him a very happy birthday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“When we met you were 19, Today, you are 29,” she began. “I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day.”

The former Disney star went on to gush about her man in a lengthy list.

“The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs… our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family,” she continued. “Your friends… at strangers… at life… the way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time.”

She revealed that Hemsworth steps outside to check the weather instead of looking at his phone, he’s never “too proud” to ask for help with anything, and he mumbles when reciting a script for a new film.

Cyrus also said that they have their own language, sometimes even communicating with just the eyes.

“You and me baby…let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E.,” she concluded. “Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours Truly, M.”

See the full love letter below.

The two got married in December in a secret wedding ceremony, but have maintained an on-again, off-again relationship since they first met in 2009 on the set of their film The Last Song. In addition to her love letter, Cyrus also shared a throwback photo on Instagram from their days on set. The 26-year-old singer wore a pink dress with a full tulle skirt and made a silly face with her tongue out, while the Hunger Games actor donned a blue button-down and khakis, smiling next to Cyrus.

Cyrus also posted a hilarious video of Hemsworth dancing enthusiastically while she laughed. Again, in the caption, she wished her husband a happy birthday.

The lovebirds first became engaged in 2012, but broke it off a year later, People reported. They reconnected in 2015 and finally tied the knot during the private ceremony at Cyrus’ home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23, surrounded by their close friends and family.

The spontaneous wedding came just weeks after the couple’s Malibu home burned down in one of the three devastating California wildfires.

Cyrus and Hemsworth revealed the news of their marriage through sweet wedding photos on Instagram.