Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Photo of David Beckham Napping With Their Dog

Fans couldn't get over the impossibly cute photo of David and Olive sharing a cuddle.

Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest photo of husband David Beckham enjoying a nap and a cuddle with their dog, Olive. The cute picture posted to Victoria’s Instagram account on January 12 showed the soccer player laying on his back with Olive on his chest as they embraced under a red blanket.

Showing off his various tattoos on both arms, his neck, and his face in a green T-Shirt while enjoying an afternoon snooze, the former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul sweetly captioned the picture of her pet and her husband, “Afternoon nap with her daddy.”

She then tagged David – whom she married back in 1999 – in the post and revealed their pooch’s name by adding the hashtag #Olivebeckham. Beckham then signed off her post by adding “x kisses x VB.”

The photo of the duo cuddling up already has a whopping more than 1.1 million likes on the social media site as well as receiving thousands of comments from fans.

“Beautiful bunch of sleepyheads,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the photo. Another then added that they thought the upload from Beckham was “sooooo cute.”

A third Instagram user then joked of wanting to get close to the soccer superstar just like Olive, “I would love to be your dog lol.”

The latest insight into the Beckhams’ life together comes shortly after David opened up about his relationship with Victoria in an Australian interview back in October.

Speaking on his wife as the couple celebrates 20 years of marriage in July, the athlete admitted that almost two decades of wedded-bliss doesn’t come without a fair share of hard work.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he said while appearing on The Sunday Project, per The Independent. “You make difficult situations, like traveling away, being away from each other – you make it work.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

He also spoke openly about their parenting style to their four children, 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz, and 7-year-old Harper, admitting that they do everything they can to “protect our children” and also encourage them to work hard despite their parents being worth millions of dollars.

“Your children, they want your time and they deserve your time,” David explained in the interview three months ago. “We are hard working and we feel that that is the right way to bring up our children, to prove and to show to them that actually you have to work really hard to be successful.”

Shortly before sharing the sweet photo of David and Olive on social media, Victoria gave fans another look at her husband on her Instagram Stories where the soccer player could be seen chowing down on some food.

Sharing a snap of David eating a vegan burger, Hello! reported that the star captioned the picture by writing, “@davidbeckham loved it too!! So will the Beckhams become vegan???”