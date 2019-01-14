Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Died Of Enlarged Heart, Per ‘TMZ’ Report

Former The Bachelor contestant Cristy Caserta died as a result of an enlarged heart and an overactive thyroid, reported TMZ, who revealed they obtained an autopsy report of the 38-year-old stunner who died in October of 2018.

Caserta appeared on Season 15 of the popular ABC reality dating show and was eliminated early on as she attempted to find love with Bachelor Brad Womack.

According to the autopsy report, allegedly obtained by TMZ, Caserta’s cause of death was cardiomegaly and hyperthyroidism.

The outlet reported that Caserta died suddenly after suffering an apparent seizure.

TMZ noted that Caserta was attending a class at a school in Sunrise, Florida when she fell forward at the desk where she was sitting and went into cardiac arrest. Her classmates called 911 and emergency responders arrived and administered CPR.

The news outlet reported in October that Caserta was transported to Westside Regional Medical Center where efforts were made to revive her, but she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

She described herself as an “attorney…FSU Alum…Just an easy going South Florida girl…hot minute on ABC’s The Bachelor 15,” according to her now-deleted Twitter profile as reported by People Magazine back in October.

Us Weekly reported that upon learning the news, several Bachelor alums paid their respects on social media.

Emily Maynard, 32, who eventually won Womack’s heart during the 2011 season before splitting months later, reflected on her time with Caserta on the series.

She told Us Weekly in a statement after Caserta’s untimely passing, “Being on a show like The Bachelor, you truly form relationships that are so special because it’s an experience no one else can relate to. I’m grateful for my memories with Cristy and will be praying for her family and friends.”

Ashley Spivey, who also competed on the show alongside Caserta, said at the time to Us, “I’m absolutely heartbroken about Cristy. She was one of the kindest people I met on the first night of the show and she continued to be an amazing friend. She was as smart and funny as she was beautiful. She will be deeply missed in this world.”

The Bachelor is currently airing Season 27 of the popular series, where current contestant Colton Underwood is looking for love.

A teaser of Episode 2 of the season, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, noted that contestant Demi returns from her chat with Colton on the group date and then dares to handle the rose, while the other “ladies” watch in horror.

“Oh, it’s my rose!” she says.

The Bachelor episode 2 preview: Demi does the unthinkable on a group date https://t.co/FWyxhwd63K — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 11, 2019

“I was, like, short of breath!” Tracy said as reported by EW. “All of us, I could tell, was like totally taken aback.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.